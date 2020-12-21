Left Menu
Arrested TN fishermen's family members stage protest in Rameswaram against Lankan Navy

Around 200 people, including women and owners of mechanised boats, took part in the protest, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja said.The Sri Lankan Navy on December 14 arrested 29 fishermen from here for allegedly fishing in the neighbouring countrys waters.

PTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A protest demonstration demanding the release of 29 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy recently was staged here on Monday by their family members and others. The protesters raised slogans against the Sri Lankan Navy for repeatedly arresting fishermen from Tamil Nadu and demanded that the Central and state governments take steps to retrieve Katchatheevu, an islet off this island ceded by India to the neighbouring country in the 1970s.

They also urged the government to ensure trouble-free fishing by the fishermen from the state. Around 200 people, including women and owners of mechanised boats, took part in the protest, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja said.

The Sri Lankan Navy on December 14 arrested 29 fishermen from here for allegedly fishing in the neighbouring country's waters. Four mechanised boats were also seized. They were part of around 2,000 fishermen who had put to sea in around 400 boats. They were fishing between Katchatheevu and Dabushkodi when the Lankan Navy personnel detained them, fishermen association leaders had said.

Protesting the arrest, fishermen from here have been staying away from sea since last Tuesday..

