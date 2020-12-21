Left Menu
Centre trying to defame farmers: Sukhbir Badal

This is a futile exercise when the farmer organisations have already rejected the three agriculture laws and want them repealed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should call an emergency Parliament session and repeal these acts, said the SAD chief, adding that in democracy people have the final say.

PTI | Chamkaursahib | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday accused the Centre of the bid to "defame" agitating farmers by raising the "bogey of talks" to create an impression that it is reasonable and farmers are wrong, according to a statement. After paying obeisance at Gurudwara Katalgarh Sahib on the occasion of Shaheedi Jor Mela, Badal said, "The Centre is trying to tire out farmers by starting talks from the very beginning again. This is a futile exercise when the farmer organisations have already rejected the three agriculture laws and want them repealed." Prime Minister Narendra Modi should call an emergency Parliament session and repeal these acts, said the SAD chief, adding that in democracy people have the final say. "People have made Narendra Modi the prime minister and it is his duty to listen to the voice of people, said Badal, whose party earlier pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance over the farm laws. He said instead of doing this, the Centre first "linked the agitation to religion and separatists and now pitting brother against brother".

"We have always fought for the rights of farmers and the downtrodden. We are also assisting the farmer agitation but are pained that the Union government is unmoved by the suffering of farmers," said Badal. The SAD chief further accused the Centre of "misusing" the Income Tax Department to target "arhtiyas" (commission agents).

"I warn the Centre that the more it tries to suppress the ongoing agitation, the more it will be strengthened," he said..

