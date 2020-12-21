Ghaziabad: Farmers begin hunger strike against agri laws
Farmer protesting against the Centres agriculture laws on Monday started a hunger strike and briefly blocked the Delhi-Ghaziabad road. Meanwhile, a blood donation camp was organised at the Delhis Ghazipur border by protesting farmers.PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 21-12-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:58 IST
Farmer protesting against the Centre's agriculture laws on Monday started a hunger strike and briefly blocked the Delhi-Ghaziabad road. Superintendent of Police (City-II) Gyanendra Singh said farmers were persuaded to lift the blockade after which the National Highway-9 was opened to traffic
On Monday, a group of 10 farmers initiated a hunger strike against the farm laws. They will be replaced by another group on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a blood donation camp was organised at the Delhi's Ghazipur border by protesting farmers. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait donated blood on the occasion.
