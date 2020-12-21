Girls outnumber boys, more enthusiastic at rock climbing camp in J-K's Anantnag

Girls were more enthusiastic and outnumbered boys at a rock climbing training camp organised in Anantnag to promote fitness and rejuvenate the minds of participants. The Kashmir Mountaineering Association of Jammu and Kashmir has organised the event in collaboration with the department of tourism at the artificial rock climbing wall station Nowgam village in Anantnag district.

"Here we train both boys and girls in rock climbing under the supervision of experts so that they become strong enough to deal with disasters. At the camp the participation of girls was greater than the boys," said Reyaz Ahmad, coach-cum-instructor. "In winter life in Kashmir valley becomes dull particularly for students. Schools have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The authorities organise such events in order to rejuvenate the minds of participants and engage them in fitness-related activities. They learn the techniques of wall climbing and can compete in national level competitions," he said.

Injeela Amin a trainee said, "Due to unrest, sports activities were affected in the Valley, especially for girls. Normally, only a few girls participate in sports. We are thankful to the sports and tourism departments for providing us a chance. We request the authorities to keep providing such opportunities." Sadia Fayaz, another trainee said, "Girls get lesser chances than boys so they came forward to participate. This is the only wall climbing spot in Kashmir. It is good for both girls and boys. We are getting training under the supervision of experts." (ANI)