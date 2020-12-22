Did not receive invite for meeting from Centre, says Bhartiya Kisan Union

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Tuesday said that their organisation has not received any meeting invitation from Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar yet. Rakesh Tikait, BKU Spokesperson said that farmers, who been agitating on different borders since November 26, have decided they won't go back till the government repeals all 3 farm laws.

"We have not received any meeting invitation from Agriculture Minister yet. Farmers have decided they won't go back till govt takes back all 3 Farm laws. It will take more than a month to resolve all issues. The government will come to us," Tikait told ANI. "We are not causing inconvenience to anyone. Yesterday, farmers were only talking to commuters for a few minutes on Delhi-Ghazipur road and didn't block any road. Farmers told commuters that they should discuss farmers' issues at their home too," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ghazipur border closed for traffic from Delhi to Ghaziabad. "It was already closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi. Traffic diverted from Nizammudin Khattha, Akshardham and Ghazipur Chowk for onward journey via Anand Vihar, Apsara, Bhopra and DND," Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Outer Range, Delhi.

On December 20, the Central government invited farmer leaders for a fresh round of talks amid attempts to end the agitation. Vivek Aggarwal, joint secretary, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare wrote a letter to Krantikari Kisan Union Punjab state president Dr Darshan Pal asking him to share his doubts over the new laws after having a discussion with farm union leaders invited earlier and requested him to choose a date according to their convenience.