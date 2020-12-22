Left Menu
Development News Edition

Did not receive invite for meeting from Centre, says Bhartiya Kisan Union

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Tuesday said that their organisation has not received any meeting invitation from Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar yet.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 11:28 IST
Did not receive invite for meeting from Centre, says Bhartiya Kisan Union
Rakesh Tikait, BKU Spokesperson [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Tuesday said that their organisation has not received any meeting invitation from Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar yet. Rakesh Tikait, BKU Spokesperson said that farmers, who been agitating on different borders since November 26, have decided they won't go back till the government repeals all 3 farm laws.

"We have not received any meeting invitation from Agriculture Minister yet. Farmers have decided they won't go back till govt takes back all 3 Farm laws. It will take more than a month to resolve all issues. The government will come to us," Tikait told ANI. "We are not causing inconvenience to anyone. Yesterday, farmers were only talking to commuters for a few minutes on Delhi-Ghazipur road and didn't block any road. Farmers told commuters that they should discuss farmers' issues at their home too," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ghazipur border closed for traffic from Delhi to Ghaziabad. "It was already closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi. Traffic diverted from Nizammudin Khattha, Akshardham and Ghazipur Chowk for onward journey via Anand Vihar, Apsara, Bhopra and DND," Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Outer Range, Delhi.

On December 20, the Central government invited farmer leaders for a fresh round of talks amid attempts to end the agitation. Vivek Aggarwal, joint secretary, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare wrote a letter to Krantikari Kisan Union Punjab state president Dr Darshan Pal asking him to share his doubts over the new laws after having a discussion with farm union leaders invited earlier and requested him to choose a date according to their convenience.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK economy grew by record 16% in Q3 after first lockdown slump

Britains economic recovery from its coronavirus crash was a bit quicker than previously thought in the July-September period, according to official data which also showed government borrowing soaring to pay for the coronavirus crisis.Gross ...

'B Positive' gets five-episode back order from CBS

Comedy series B Positive is getting a full season at CBS after the network handed the show, starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford, a back order. The multi-camera show is created by writer Marco Pennette, with The Big Bang Theory...

MP: Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 to be tabled before Cabinet today

The Dharma Swatantrya Religious Freedom Bill 2020 is set to be tabled before the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet for approval on Tuesday, ahead of the Legislative Assembly session slated to be held later this month. The three-day session of the Legi...

Breaking the mould: Angsty dance form goes to Olympics, and Indians ready their moves too

From the sidewalks of New York City where it was born in the 1970s, breakdancing, or more correctly breaking, has reached an arena its movers and shakers could never have fathomed - the Olympics. And Indian practitioners of the angsty art f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020