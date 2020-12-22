UP labourers face hard times in cold weather
Labourers in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur are facing hard times in cold weather due to lack of facilities like blankets or wood for bonfires to keep them warm.ANI | Updated: 22-12-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:00 IST
Labourers in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur are facing hard times in cold weather due to lack of facilities like blankets or wood for bonfires to keep them warm. "Administration is not providing any facilities like wood for a bonfire. We are somehow managing to survive this extremely cold weather," said a labourer.
Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that minimum temperature has increased by 1-2 degree Celsius over most parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and Vidarbha. A thick blanket of fog engulfs the city. Locals in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur said that the fog and cold weather conditions are disrupting their normal life.
"It's becoming impossible to step outside in the morning. My entire schedule is getting disrupted," said Akhtar Hussain, resident of Golghar in Gorakhpur. The cold wave conditions have been observed over many pockets of Punjab and isolated pockets of Uttarakhand also, said IMD.
However minimum temperature has fallen by 1-2 degree Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha, IMD tweeted. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan couple ties knot in PPE kits after bride tests COVID-19 positive
Derogatory remarks against Sufi saint: SC orders transfer of all FIRs lodged against Amish Devgan in various states to Rajasthan's Ajmer.
6 people killed in head-on collision between jeep and truck in Rajasthan
New Pradesh Congress Committee in Rajasthan to be in place by year-end: AICC general secretary in-charge for state Ajay Maken to PTI.
11 killed in two accidents in Rajasthan