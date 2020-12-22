Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP labourers face hard times in cold weather

Labourers in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur are facing hard times in cold weather due to lack of facilities like blankets or wood for bonfires to keep them warm.

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:00 IST
UP labourers face hard times in cold weather
Due to intense cold, labourers gathered on the street and set up bonfires to keep themselves warm in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. . Image Credit: ANI

Labourers in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur are facing hard times in cold weather due to lack of facilities like blankets or wood for bonfires to keep them warm. "Administration is not providing any facilities like wood for a bonfire. We are somehow managing to survive this extremely cold weather," said a labourer.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that minimum temperature has increased by 1-2 degree Celsius over most parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and Vidarbha. A thick blanket of fog engulfs the city. Locals in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur said that the fog and cold weather conditions are disrupting their normal life.

"It's becoming impossible to step outside in the morning. My entire schedule is getting disrupted," said Akhtar Hussain, resident of Golghar in Gorakhpur. The cold wave conditions have been observed over many pockets of Punjab and isolated pockets of Uttarakhand also, said IMD.

However minimum temperature has fallen by 1-2 degree Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha, IMD tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'The Book of Boba Fett' is separate from 'The Mandalorian': Jon Favreau

Filmmaker Jon Favreau has said that the upcoming Disney Plus series The Book of Boba Fett is a new entity and separate from the streamer hit show The Mandalorian. The new show was announced in the post-credits sequence of The Mandalorian se...

Sports Minister Rijiju urges countrymen to make fitness a priority

To strengthen the clarion call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a fitter nation, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday shared his fitness video and urged all the countrymen to join the initiati...

COVID-19 active caseload in country slumps below 3 lakh

Indias COVID-19 active caseload has fallen below 3 lakh, the lowest in 163 days and comprises just 2.90 per cent of the total infections, the Union Health Ministry said. The total active cases stand at 2,92,518. On July 12, the active cases...

Fijian govt takes swift action to help cyclone-affected farmers

Suva Fiji, December 22 ANIXinhua Fijis Ministry of Agriculture will provide farming materials to cyclone-affected farmers in the north, Agriculture Minister Mahendra Reddy said on Tuesday. The move came after tropical cyclone Yasa, the stro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020