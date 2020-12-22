UP labourers face hard times in cold weather

Labourers in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur are facing hard times in cold weather due to lack of facilities like blankets or wood for bonfires to keep them warm. "Administration is not providing any facilities like wood for a bonfire. We are somehow managing to survive this extremely cold weather," said a labourer.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that minimum temperature has increased by 1-2 degree Celsius over most parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and Vidarbha. A thick blanket of fog engulfs the city. Locals in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur said that the fog and cold weather conditions are disrupting their normal life.

"It's becoming impossible to step outside in the morning. My entire schedule is getting disrupted," said Akhtar Hussain, resident of Golghar in Gorakhpur. The cold wave conditions have been observed over many pockets of Punjab and isolated pockets of Uttarakhand also, said IMD.

However minimum temperature has fallen by 1-2 degree Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha, IMD tweeted. (ANI)