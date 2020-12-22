Pratap Sarnaik evades ED summons in money laundering case

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) yesterday in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to a private firm, has not responded to the summons yet, ED sources said on Tuesday. According to sources, Sarnaik was summoned to appear before the economic offences watchdog on Monday but he failed to appear. The ED will soon take a call on summoning him again later, sources said.

Meanwhile, his two sons -- Purvesh Sarnaik and Vihang Sarnaik -- are summoned to appear before the ED on Wednesday. Pratap Sarnaik had on December 10 appeared before the ED for questioning in the matter. According to sources, the ED has summoned him on three previous occasions.

On November 24, when he was summoned for the first time, he had sought time as he was under COVID-19 related quarantine, saying that he would appear with his son the next time he is called. The ED had reportedly found some evidence of suspicious transactions between the private firm, Top Securities Group and Sarnaik.

The ED had questioned Vihang for five hours on November 24 after detaining him during the raids on the premises of Sarnaik's house and the private firm. The economic offences watchdog has already arrested a close aide of Sarnaik, Amit Chandole, the promoter of the Tops Securities Group, in the case. Chandole was arrested during the November 24 searches at around 10 places in Mumbai and Thane, including those related to the Top Securities Group promoters and some politicians. (ANI)