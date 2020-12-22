Left Menu
2 dead, 1 injured in ONGC pipeline blast in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Two people died while one has sustained injuries after two houses collapsed following the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation gas pipeline explosion in Kalol, Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 22-12-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:49 IST
Visual from the incident site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two people died while one has sustained injuries after two houses collapsed following the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation gas pipeline explosion in Kalol, Gandhinagar on Tuesday. "Primarily it appears that two houses collapsed after a pipeline exploded due to gas leakage, experts are verifying it," said Abhay Chudasama, IGP, Gandhinagar Range.

Relief and rescue operations started soon after the incident occurred. Further details regarding the incident are awaited. (ANI)

