Live animals can be procured from other states: Goa CM on beef

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:20 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said live animals can be procured from other states to tide over the shortage of beef in the coastal state. Goa is witnessing shortage of beef due to reduced supply from neighbouring Karnataka.

''It all depends upon registered agents...If these agents cannot get beef from a neighbouring state, then they can procure live animals which can be slaughtered at the Goa Meat Complex Limited (GMCL),'' the CM told reporters. The GMCL is a state-run abattoir situated at Usgao village in North Goa, 45 kms away from Panaji.

''Live animals are slaughtered at the GMCL. If more animals are brought, they can be slaughtered at the GMCL,'' he said..

