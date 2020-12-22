Left Menu
TRS leader K Kavitha halts official visit to help unconscious woman on road

Telangana MLC from Nizamabad, Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday shortly halted her official visit to her constituency to help an unconscious woman lying on the road.

ANI | Nizamabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:41 IST
TRS leader K Kavitha helping unconscious woman on road. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana MLC from Nizamabad, Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday shortly halted her official visit to her constituency to help an unconscious woman lying on the road. The incident happened in the Kanteshwar Area of Nizamabad where an elderly woman had an accident and was lying on the roadside, unconscious.

In a video of the incident, Kavitha can be seen helping the women back to consciousness. She later sent the elderly woman to a hospital for further treatment. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader also attended a felicitation ceremony at an educational institute and visited Lakshmi-Ganapathi temple in Borgaon.

"I had the virtue of seeking blessings and offering prayers blessings at the Lakshmi-Ganapathi temple in Borgaon," she tweeted. "Felicitated and congratulated meritorious students from SSR Institutions," Kavitha said in another tweet.

