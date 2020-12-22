Left Menu
Development News Edition

UDF takes out march, holds dharna near Raj Bhavan in support of agitating farmers

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 22 PTI The Congress-led United Democratic Front UDF opposition in Kerala on Tuesday took out a march to the Raj Bhavan to express solidarity with the thousands of farmers, who are agitating in Delhi demanding scrapping of the contentious farm laws passed by the Centre.

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 22-12-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:23 IST
UDF takes out march, holds dharna near Raj Bhavan in support of agitating farmers

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 22 (PTI): The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition in Kerala on Tuesday took out a march to the Raj Bhavan to express solidarity with the thousands of farmers, who are agitating in Delhi demanding scrapping of the contentious farm laws passed by the Centre. Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, former chief minister Oommen Chandy, UDF convener M M Hassan, and leaders of the front participated in the march and dharna.

MPs, MLAs and various farmers organisations of the front also took part in the protest. The farmers had commenced a relayhunger strike at all protest sites in Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Monday as part of intensifying their agitation.PTI UDBN WELCOME UDBN WELCOME

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mutated SARS-CoV-2 strain detected in UK has no impact on potential of emerging vaccines: Govt

There is no cause of concern or panic over the mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2 detected in the UK, the government said on Tuesday, noting that no similar or significant mutation has been seen yet in the coronavirus strain in India. Addressing...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks recover as U.S. stimulus offsets angst over new coronavirus strain

Stocks rebounded on Tuesday, with Washingtons approval of an 892 billion pandemic relief package helping them recover some of the losses caused by fears over a highly infectious new strain of COVID-19. The Euro STOXX 600 added 0.8, its bigg...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1730 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Odisha FC and NorthEast United at Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-AGM-CAC New CAC formed at AGM will conduct interview of selectors B...

New COVID-19 strain:Maha CM asks state machinery to stay alert

With a new variant of coronavirus spreading in the UK, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked the state machinery to remain alert and increase number of tests in the state. According to an official statement, Thackeray...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020