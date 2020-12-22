UDF takes out march, holds dharna near Raj Bhavan in support of agitating farmers

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 22 (PTI): The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition in Kerala on Tuesday took out a march to the Raj Bhavan to express solidarity with the thousands of farmers, who are agitating in Delhi demanding scrapping of the contentious farm laws passed by the Centre. Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, former chief minister Oommen Chandy, UDF convener M M Hassan, and leaders of the front participated in the march and dharna.

MPs, MLAs and various farmers organisations of the front also took part in the protest. The farmers had commenced a relayhunger strike at all protest sites in Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Monday as part of intensifying their agitation.PTI UDBN WELCOME UDBN WELCOME