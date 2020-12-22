DPIIT invites applications for National Startup Awards 2021

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has invited applications for National Startup Awards 2021, to recognise innovations focussed towards indigenisation of key products, an official statement said on Tuesday. Acknowledging the efforts, initiatives and resilience demonstrated by the startups over the period of unprecedent challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, additional categories have been introduced to the awards, it said.

The applications for the awards are open till January 31, 2021. ''The awards for startups will be given in 49 areas classified into 15 broad sectors,'' it added.

The sectors include agriculture, animal husbandry, drinking water, education, energy, environment, food processing, and health. A cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each will be awarded to the winning startup in each area and a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh each will be awarded to one winning incubator and one winning accelerator as well.

DPIIT had initiated the first-ever National Startup Awards in 2019 with a view to recognize and reward outstanding startups and ecosystem enablers that are building innovative products.