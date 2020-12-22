Left Menu
Development News Edition

DPIIT invites applications for National Startup Awards 2021

Acknowledging the efforts, initiatives and resilience demonstrated by the startups over the period of unprecedent challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, additional categories have been introduced to the awards, it said.The applications for the awards are open till January 31, 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:09 IST
DPIIT invites applications for National Startup Awards 2021
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has invited applications for National Startup Awards 2021, to recognise innovations focussed towards indigenisation of key products, an official statement said on Tuesday. Acknowledging the efforts, initiatives and resilience demonstrated by the startups over the period of unprecedent challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, additional categories have been introduced to the awards, it said.

The applications for the awards are open till January 31, 2021. ''The awards for startups will be given in 49 areas classified into 15 broad sectors,'' it added.

The sectors include agriculture, animal husbandry, drinking water, education, energy, environment, food processing, and health. A cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each will be awarded to the winning startup in each area and a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh each will be awarded to one winning incubator and one winning accelerator as well.

DPIIT had initiated the first-ever National Startup Awards in 2019 with a view to recognize and reward outstanding startups and ecosystem enablers that are building innovative products.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1900 hours DEL63 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets regain footing on firm European cues IT stocks hog limelight Mumbai The Sensex made an emphatic comeback on Tuesday following the previous sessions massive sel...

NIA conducts searches in Kerala in terrorist group Jund Al Aqsa case

The NIA on Tuesday conducted searches at seven locations in Kerala in connection with its probe against alleged members of proscribed terrorist outfit Jund Al Aqsa who are suspected to be in war-torn Syria, an official said. The houses sear...

With Kohli gone, want to see where India get their energy from, says Haddin

Former Australia wicket-keeper batsman Brad Haddin has said that he does not know from where India will get their energy in the absence of Virat Kohli in the remaining three Tests of the four-match series. Skipper Kohli would not be there f...

2.4-kg charas seized, 2 held

Two persons were arrested near the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradeshs Bahraich district on Tuesday after 2.4 kg of charas worth Rs 75 lakh in the international market was allegedly recovered from them, police saidAdditional Superintendent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020