Fire in Kolkata's Ultadanga area doused

A massive fire that broke out in Ultadanga area of Kolkata has been doused, said a fire official.

The incident took place on Tuesday at a crowded locality near Bengal Chemicals at EM Bypass area of the district in West Bengal.

"15 fire engines reached at the spot to douse the fire and the situation is normal," Tarun Kumar Sinha Director General of Fire Services of Kolkata told ANI. (ANI)