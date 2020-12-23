Active COVID-19 caseload of India stands at 2,89,240

As the ongoing trend of contraction of India's total active cases continues, the active caseload of the country stands at 2,89,240 on Wednesday and the share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 2.86 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Following the national trend, 26 states and Union Territories have less than 10,000 active cases.

The daily recoveries exceeding the daily new cases have ensured a total net reduction of the active caseload. While 23,950 persons were found positive in the past 24 hours, India has registered 26,895 new recoveries during the same period. A net decline of 3,278 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours. India's total cumulative tests are nearing 16.5 crore (16,42,68,721). Keeping in line with its commitment to conduct more than one million tests every day, 10,98,164 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The testing capacity of the country has grown to 15 lakh tests per day.

India's testing infrastructure has seen a significant boost with 2,276 labs across the country. An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is presently following a downward trajectory.

India's tests per million population (TPM) are 1,19,035. 23 States/UTs have better tests per million than the national average. Sixteen states/UTs have a weekly positivity rate less than the national average while 15 States/UTs have a cumulative positivity rate less than the national average.

With the expansion of testing infrastructure, States/UTs that have positivity rate more than the national average are also registering a decline in their positivity rate, according to the Health Ministry. Total recoveries stand at 9,663,382 and the recovery rate has also increased to 95.69 per cent, it added.

Moreover, 75.87 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states/UTs. Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,057 newly recovered cases. 4,122 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 2,270 in West Bengal.

According to the Ministry, 77.34 per cent of the new cases are from 10 states and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,049, followed by Maharashtra with 3,106 new cases.

333 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Ten states/UTs account for 75.38 per cent of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (75). West Bengal and Kerala follow with 38 and 27 daily deaths, respectively. (ANI)

