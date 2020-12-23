Farmers demand withdrawal of agri laws on Kisan Diwas, perform 'havan' at Gazipur border

Farmers performed 'havan' at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Gazipur on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on Wednesday. "We want to take Chaudhary Charan Singh's views forward and the farmers should get what they want, hence, we are performing Havan today. We have not reached any solution after talks (with the government) yet," said Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union who also performed havan here along with other farmers.

Meanwhile, farmers continue to protest against the new farm laws at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) and Tikri borders, demanding withdrawal of farm laws. "I would like to urge Prime Minister that on the occasion of Farmers Day that he should give us a gift by withdrawing the farm laws. Today's farmers are educated, they know everything about the law," said an agitating farmer at Tikri border.

On the letter sent by the government to farmers, a protestor said: "The letter will be answered today. We are ready to talk but they do not want to talk because they have a problem." Meanwhile, Chilla and Gazipur borders have been closed for traffic coming from Noida and Gaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests, said Delhi Traffic Police.

Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)