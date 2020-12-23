Amid cold wave, thick layer of fog engulfs parts of Punjab

A thick layer of fog engulfed parts of Punjab on Wednesday morning as cold wave conditions continue to persist across northern parts of India. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a fall in minimum temperature by 1 to 2-degree Celsius is over the plains of the northwest during the next 24 hours.

"Cold Wave at many pockets over Punjab and at isolated pockets over Haryana and Chandigarh. 24 hours tendency in Minimum Temperatures shows negative trends (decrease of 1 to 2 deg) over most parts of north-west India," IMD tweeted. As per IMD, 2.8 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in Ludhiana at 5:30 am today, which is likely to drop by 0.8 degrees Celsius more during the next 24 hours, while the temperature in Amritsar is expected to drop 0.4 degrees Celsius below 3.4 degrees Celsius recorded earlier today.

IMD said in Chandighar, the mercury is expected to drop 0.4 degrees Celsius more than 5.7 degrees Celsius last recoded in the morning earlier. (ANI)