MRPL to support Pilikula park under CER

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pilikula Nisargadhama for providing adoption of wild animals in the biological park for a year. The MRPL is taking up the initiative under its Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER) expenditure to support the cause of conservation of biodiversity in the Mangalururegion, a company release here said.

The MoU was signed by MRPL ED (refinery) M Elango and Pilikula Nisargadhama ED Gokuldas Nayak on Tuesday. The MRPL will be spending Rs 4.16 crore for supporting the cause.

The funds will be mainly utilized for providing fodder to 1,200 wild animals and to provide veterinary facilities and medicines to the animals. The company aims to protect and feed the wild animals at the park in the wake of the loss in revenue generation suffered by the Pilikula Nisargadhama during the prolonged nationwide lockdown.

The MRPL took up the project under its CER on a recommendation from Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner, the release said.