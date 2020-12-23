Left Menu
Development News Edition

MRPL to support Pilikula park under CER

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd MRPL has signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with the Pilikula Nisargadhama for providing adoption of wild animals in the biological park for a year.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 23-12-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 13:39 IST
MRPL to support Pilikula park under CER
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pilikula Nisargadhama for providing adoption of wild animals in the biological park for a year. The MRPL is taking up the initiative under its Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER) expenditure to support the cause of conservation of biodiversity in the Mangalururegion, a company release here said.

The MoU was signed by MRPL ED (refinery) M Elango and Pilikula Nisargadhama ED Gokuldas Nayak on Tuesday. The MRPL will be spending Rs 4.16 crore for supporting the cause.

The funds will be mainly utilized for providing fodder to 1,200 wild animals and to provide veterinary facilities and medicines to the animals. The company aims to protect and feed the wild animals at the park in the wake of the loss in revenue generation suffered by the Pilikula Nisargadhama during the prolonged nationwide lockdown.

The MRPL took up the project under its CER on a recommendation from Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner, the release said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir, dry weather to continue till Christmas Day

Cold condition intensified in Kashmir with most parts of the valley witnessing a dip in their minimum temperatures on Wednesday. The weather has remained dry and cold across Kashmir since it snowed on December 12, with the night temperature...

Pangolin rescued as Odisha Police busts illegal wildlife trade racket, one held

Busting an illegal wildlife trade racket, Odisha Police rescued a pangolin and arrested a person in this connection near Biribati Canal Road in Kandarpur area of Cuttack district last evening. After busting an illegal wildlife trade racket,...

PIL in SC seeks fair, peaceful assembly polls in West Bengal in 2021

A PIL has been filed on Wednesday in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre, the West Bengal government and the Election Commission to ensure free, peaceful, safe and fair assembly polls scheduled next year in the state. The ple...

Mamata interacts with protesting farmers in Delhi, assures TMC's support

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday spoke to farmers protesting in Delhi against the Centres new agriculture laws and assured them that her party stands by them, a TMC leader said. The ruling party in West Bengal had rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020