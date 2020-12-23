Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata Banerjee speaks to farmers protesting at Singhu border, assures them of her support

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday spoke to the farmers camping at the national capitals Singhu border protesting the Central farm laws and assured them of her support in their stir, the Trinamool Congress said. Farmers in small groups had a telephonic interaction with Mamata Banerjee who assured them of her full solidarity with their movement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:32 IST
Mamata Banerjee speaks to farmers protesting at Singhu border, assures them of her support
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday spoke to the farmers camping at the national capital's Singhu border protesting the Central farm laws and assured them of her support in their stir, the Trinamool Congress said. This was second time in a month that the TMC supremo had a telephonic interaction with the agitating farmers.

Five Trinamool MPs met the farmers at the Singhu Border on Wednesday to show solidarity with them on Kisan Diwas. ''On Mamata Banerjee's direction, a five-member delegation comprising Derek O'Brien, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Md Nadimul Haque on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress, is meeting and interacting with farmers from who are on a relay hunger strike on the highway at the Singhu Border to show solidarity. ''Farmers in small groups had a telephonic interaction with Mamata Banerjee who assured them of her full solidarity with their movement. Some farmers also requested her to visit the dharna site,'' the TMC said.

The party also supported the farmers' demand of annulling the contentious farm laws. During the telephonic conversation, Banerjee said it was unfortunate that the farmers, who feed the entire country, were being forced to go hungry. ''The Trinamool will stand by the farmers in solidarity in their movement to repeal the anti-farmer bills,'' she assured the farmers.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OnePlus 8 series gets OxygenOS Open Beta 5 with December security patch

OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 builds for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro which bumps up the phones Android security patch level to December 2020.The latest update also fixes a host of issues including the one that froze ca...

Baltic States plan joint repatriation flight out of UK

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will run a joint repatriation service for their citizens to leave Britain on Dec. 28, the Lithuanian foreign affairs minister said on Wednesday, after suspending flights due to the new coronavirus variant. The ...

U.S. senators Cruz, Rubio warn Pacific ally on Chinese bid for undersea cable project

Prominent U.S. lawmakers warned a Pacific ally that China risked undermining the security of a sensitive undersea cable project if a cut-price, state-backed bid wins a tender process overseen by development agencies, a letter reviewed by Re...

Equity indices post strong gains amid mixed global cues

Equity benchmark indices closed nearly 1 per cent higher on Wednesday even as investors globally were focussed on concerns about a new faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus. The BSE SP Sensex wound up 437 points or 0.95 per cent highe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020