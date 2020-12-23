Mamata Banerjee speaks to farmers protesting at Singhu border, assures them of her support
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday spoke to the farmers camping at the national capitals Singhu border protesting the Central farm laws and assured them of her support in their stir, the Trinamool Congress said. Farmers in small groups had a telephonic interaction with Mamata Banerjee who assured them of her full solidarity with their movement.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:32 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday spoke to the farmers camping at the national capital's Singhu border protesting the Central farm laws and assured them of her support in their stir, the Trinamool Congress said. This was second time in a month that the TMC supremo had a telephonic interaction with the agitating farmers.
Five Trinamool MPs met the farmers at the Singhu Border on Wednesday to show solidarity with them on Kisan Diwas. ''On Mamata Banerjee's direction, a five-member delegation comprising Derek O'Brien, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Md Nadimul Haque on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress, is meeting and interacting with farmers from who are on a relay hunger strike on the highway at the Singhu Border to show solidarity. ''Farmers in small groups had a telephonic interaction with Mamata Banerjee who assured them of her full solidarity with their movement. Some farmers also requested her to visit the dharna site,'' the TMC said.
The party also supported the farmers' demand of annulling the contentious farm laws. During the telephonic conversation, Banerjee said it was unfortunate that the farmers, who feed the entire country, were being forced to go hungry. ''The Trinamool will stand by the farmers in solidarity in their movement to repeal the anti-farmer bills,'' she assured the farmers.
ALSO READ
Worker died of shotgun injuries, police don't use it: West Bengal police on BJP's allegation
BJP chief Nadda to begin his two-day visit to West Bengal tomorrow
TMC releases report card on development work done by Mamata Banerjee government during its 10-year rule in West Bengal. PTI SUS SNS SNS
Days of Mamata Banerjee govt numbered, we have to defeat this ''goonda raj'': BJP chief J P Nadda tells party workers after attack on convoy.
West Bengal Police speaking blatant lies about BJP worker's killing: Vijayvargiya