PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:50 IST
Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) OILSEEDS PRICES:-

OILSEEDS PRICES:- OILS (per 10 Kgs)- G.Nut Raw 1390.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1240.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1270.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1075.00 Refined Palm Oil 1015.00 Soyabean Ref. 1090.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1220.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1190.00 Copra white 1840.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran - Linseed - Castor Comm. 930.00 F.S.G. 940.00 F.S.G.Kandla 920.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 24000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 22000.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 24000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 33913.00 Castor Extr. 4150.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 6950.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 7900.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 8900.00 Gr Javas 70/80 ---- Gr.Javas 80/90 7800.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4100.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 9400.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 9200.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 8800.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 8300.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 7900.00 Sunflower Seed 5200.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 6800.00 Castorseed Bombay 4500.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - ALL above rates are net of GST

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

