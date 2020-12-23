Vikram Solar commissions over 900 KW solar plant at Falta unit in West Bengal

Clean energy solutions provider Vikram Solar on Wednesday announced commissioning of a 919.73 kilowatt rooftop solar plant at its Falta facility in West Bengal. The newly commissioned plant will fulfil over 27 per cent of the total electricity requirement of the said unit where the company produces PV (photo-voltaic) modules, Vikram Solar said in a statement.

''Vikram Solar commissioned a 919.73 KWp (kilowatt peak) rooftop solar project on their manufacturing facility in Falta, West Bengal earlier this month,'' it said. The 919.73 KWp plant consists of 2,574 solar panels ranging from 325Wp to 400Wp covering an area of 6,500 square meters. On an annual basis, the solar plant will generate 1,350.58 MWh (megawatt hour) energy, Vikram Solar said.

The company's CEO (chief executive officer) Saibaba Vutukuri said, the rooftop project was envisioned not only to cater to the captive energy requirements of its manufacturing unit but also to make it a green energy unit and enabling India's transition to a low-carbon economy. Vikram Solar is a leading solar energy solutions provider, specialising in efficient PV module manufacturing and comprehensive EPC solutions.