Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata interacts with protesting farmers in Delhi, assures TMC's support

A five-member delegation of TMC MPs, comprising Derek OBrien, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Md Nadimul Haque, also met the farmers there to support their protest against the new farm laws.Our party supremo spoke to protesting farmers over the phone.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 16:37 IST
Mamata interacts with protesting farmers in Delhi, assures TMC's support
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday spoke to farmers protesting in Delhi against the Centre's new agriculture laws and assured them that her party stands by them, a TMC leader said. A five-member delegation of TMC MPs, comprising Derek O'Brien, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Md Nadimul Haque, also met the farmers there to support their protest against the new farm laws.

''Our party supremo spoke to protesting farmers over the phone. Some of them requested her to visit the 'dharna' sites. She assured them that the party supports their demand,'' a TMC leader said. Thousands of agriculturists, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the Centre's reform measures for over four weeks at various border points of Delhi and demanding that the laws be repealed.

They were on a day-long 'relay' hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. ''Please come and join our dharna it will give us more strength, said a farmer on the phone to Mamata Banerjee. A 5 member delegation of All India Trinamool Congress MPs visited Singhu border again to express solidarity with protesting farmers. Bengal CM spoke to multiple groups,'' O'Brien said on Twitter.

Earlier this month, the ruling party in West Bengal had sent a delegation there and Banerjee also interacted with the agitating farmers.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MoHFW announces launching challenge to boost COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW along with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology MeitY has announced the launching of CoWIN, a Grand Challenge for strengthening the COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network CoWIN system, a...

BBL 10: Maxwell has a fun take as Mujeeb hits reverse sweep off Rashid

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday teased Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and said I taught him how to play reverse sweep. Maxwell and Mujeeb played together for Kings XI Punjab in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier L...

ICA nominates Pragyan Ojha as representative in IPL GC

The Board of Directors of the Indian Cricketers Association ICA on Wednesday nominated former India spinner Pragyan Ojha as their representative in the Indian Premier Leagues Governing Council. As per clause 28.2., of the BCCI Constitution,...

Take farm bills back: BKU (Lok Shakti) chief in letter written in blood to PM Modi

Bharatiya Kisan Union Lok Shakti chief Sheoraj Singh on Wednesday wrote a letter in blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws that have stoked massive protests by farmers unions in north India. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020