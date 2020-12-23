Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man chooses protest over marriage during job leave from UAE

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states have been camping at several border points into Delhi for over three weeks, demanding that the new farm laws be repealed as they claim it would benefit the corporates, and end the traditional wholesale markets and the minimum support price regime.Singhs parents told him to get married during the leave.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 16:45 IST
Man chooses protest over marriage during job leave from UAE
Representative image Image Credit:

Satnam Singh got a two-month leave after two years from his employer in the UAE. He was supposed to fly back, find a partner and get married. There was, however, change of plans.

After Singh reached home in Punjab's Jalandhar district on November 29, he got to know that his elder brother and farmers from his village were protesting at the Singhu border against the Centre's contentious farm legislations. The 29-year-old spent just two days with his parents, bought a new motorcycle and set out for the Delhi-Haryana border with a friend.

''Marriage can wait. Job can wait,'' says Singh, who works as a plumber in a company in Abu Dhabi. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states have been camping at several border points into Delhi for over three weeks, demanding that the new farm laws be repealed as they claim it would benefit the corporates, and end the traditional wholesale markets and the minimum support price regime.

Singh's parents told him to get married during the leave. ''They wanted me to meet some women,'' he says. ''My mother is aged around 70. It's getting difficult for her to manage the house.'' Her vision has diminished and the father cannot take care of the fields anymore, Singh adds, standing near a bonfire on Wednesday, while his brother is serving tea and distributing water bottles at the border. Satnam Singh's friend, Sookha Singh, a differently-abled farmer who accompanied him, says his parents are alone back home, but they didn't stop him once.

Asked about how long he planned to be at the site, Satnam Singh is determined to stay put till they ''win this fight''. ''I was a farmer before I got a job in Abu Dhabi. I need to save my fields first.''

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan's EVA Air sacks pilot blamed for rare local COVID case

Taiwans EVA Airways Corp sacked a New Zealand pilot on Wednesday whom the government has blamed for the islands first locally transmitted case of COVID-19 since April 12 because he failed to follow disease prevention rules.Taiwan has kept t...

Pfizer to supply U.S. with 100 million more COVID-19 shots by July

Pfizer Inc will supply the United States with 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by July next year, the U.S. drugmaker said on Wednesday.The agreement brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the United States t...

MoHFW announces launching challenge to boost COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW along with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology MeitY has announced the launching of CoWIN, a Grand Challenge for strengthening the COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network CoWIN system, a...

BBL 10: Maxwell has a fun take as Mujeeb hits reverse sweep off Rashid

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday teased Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and said I taught him how to play reverse sweep. Maxwell and Mujeeb played together for Kings XI Punjab in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020