Poacher held, 15 Barn owls rescued

A total of 15 Barn owls have been rescued from the possession of a poacher here by police and forest department officials,sources said on Wednesday. The 22-year-old man, who is also a bird seller, was arrested from Falaknuma area on Tuesday when he was planning to sell the owls, police said.

He used to visit Srisailam forest area and its surrounding villages to trap the Barn Owls and sell it for prices ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh. People bought the owls due to various superstitions, the police sources said, adding the man and birds were handed over to the forest department personnel.