Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves ordinance to protect Delhi's unauthorised colonies from punitive action

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance extending protection from punitive action to unauthorised colonies, JJ clusters and constructions in Delhis rural areas built on agriculture land for another three years, Union minster Prakash Javadekar said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:34 IST
Cabinet approves ordinance to protect Delhi's unauthorised colonies from punitive action

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance extending protection from punitive action to unauthorised colonies, JJ clusters and constructions in Delhi's rural areas built on agriculture land for another three years, Union minster Prakash Javadekar said. The NCT of Delhi (Special Provisions) Amendment Ordinance 2020 is an extension of a similar law first passed in 2011. When the 2011 law had expired, the government had in 2014 enacted the law again to grant a fresh extension.

Since the law re-enacted in 2017 was ending soon and there was no winter session of Parliament, an ordinance was approved to extend the protection for another three years (till December 2023), Javadekar told reporters after the Cabinet meeting. He said Delh's unauthorised colonies, JJ (Jhuggi Jhopri) clusters and structures in rural areas built on agriculture land would get protection from the ordinance.

The ordinance has to be signed by the President before it comes into force, the minister pointed out..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan's EVA Air sacks pilot blamed for rare local COVID case

Taiwans EVA Airways Corp sacked a New Zealand pilot on Wednesday whom the government has blamed for the islands first locally transmitted case of COVID-19 since April 12 because he failed to follow disease prevention rules.Taiwan has kept t...

Pfizer to supply U.S. with 100 million more COVID-19 shots by July

Pfizer Inc will supply the United States with 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by July next year, the U.S. drugmaker said on Wednesday.The agreement brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the United States t...

MoHFW announces launching challenge to boost COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW along with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology MeitY has announced the launching of CoWIN, a Grand Challenge for strengthening the COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network CoWIN system, a...

BBL 10: Maxwell has a fun take as Mujeeb hits reverse sweep off Rashid

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday teased Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and said I taught him how to play reverse sweep. Maxwell and Mujeeb played together for Kings XI Punjab in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020