Vinit Kumar takes additional charge of Paradip Port

Vinit Kumar, chairman of Kolkata Port now known as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port chairman on Wednesday took over additional charge as chairman of Paradip Port, a Port official said. The two ports are two important ones of the eastern region.

Paradip port will be setting up a Rs 4,000 crore riverine port project in Mahanadi river in Odisha and a MoU is expected soon with the union government, he said. Kumar has played a pivotal and dynamic role for the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port to achieve the highest cargo handling in two consecutive years of 2018-19 and 2019-2020 which surpassed all previous records in the 150-year history of the port, he said In addition to cargo handling, the port achieved profitability of Rs 60 crore for the first time, the official said.

Kumar has played a key role in the growth of regional connectivity comprising neighboring countries and north-east region, he added..