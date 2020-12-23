Vinit Kumar takes additional charge of Paradip Port
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 20:15 IST
Vinit Kumar, chairman of Kolkata Port now known as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port chairman on Wednesday took over additional charge as chairman of Paradip Port, a Port official said. The two ports are two important ones of the eastern region.
Paradip port will be setting up a Rs 4,000 crore riverine port project in Mahanadi river in Odisha and a MoU is expected soon with the union government, he said. Kumar has played a pivotal and dynamic role for the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port to achieve the highest cargo handling in two consecutive years of 2018-19 and 2019-2020 which surpassed all previous records in the 150-year history of the port, he said In addition to cargo handling, the port achieved profitability of Rs 60 crore for the first time, the official said.
Kumar has played a key role in the growth of regional connectivity comprising neighboring countries and north-east region, he added..
