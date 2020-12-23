Making Telangana Maoist-free is our aim: DGP Mahendar Reddy

Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI): Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Wednesday said the police was taking steps to prevent entry of Maoists into the state. Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a district police training centre and police headquarters in Mulugu district, the DGP said, ''We are moving forward with the aim at making Telangana a Maoist-free state.'' He said, ''With people's cooperation, the police will be able to gather information on any movement of Maoists and they have designed a strategy accordingly.'' ''We are providing all necessary facilities as well as training in Mulugu and other border districts to ensure the Maoist menace does not re-surface in future, he said adding strong steps were being taken to see that Maoists do not enter into Telangana from neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

''We are trying to resolve the problems of the youth in border districts with the help of the government machinery so that they do not get lured by Maoists,'' he said. It is the responsibility of Telangana police to ensure that the Maoist problem does not return to the state, he said.

Reddy said there used to be misgivings that the Maoist activity would resume upon formation of Telangana state but ''we have successfully prevented that.'' We have decided to go ahead in concert with other government departments to get closer to the people and thwart the activities of the Maoists, the top official said. Senior police officials and Mulugu District Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh Patil were present.

PTI VVK NVG NVG.