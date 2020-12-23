Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raise your voice against farm laws: Jayant Chaudhary to farmers

Paying tributes to his grandfather and former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, the RLD leader said if farmers failed to raise their voice against the laws, then they may lose their land and identityThe RLD is with farmers and will stand with them.

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 23-12-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 22:49 IST
Raise your voice against farm laws: Jayant Chaudhary to farmers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Lok Dal national vice-president Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday asked farmers to unite against the farm laws and said his party will back them. Paying tributes to his grandfather and former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, the RLD leader said if farmers failed to raise their voice against the laws, then they may lose their land and identity

''The RLD is with farmers and will stand with them. Today, farmers are protesting, but not only for themselves. However, the current government is not listening to them. You all have to raise your voice against the laws by getting organised. If you do not raise your voice, then you will on the verge of losing your land as well as identity,'' the RLD leader said. Jayant garlanded the statue of the former prime minister at Chaudhary Charan Singh Library here and also took part in a "havan".

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Head of election monitoring group gunned down in Afghan capital

A prominent advocate of democracy in Afghanistan who headed an election monitoring organisation was gunned down on Wednesday in a Kabul neighbourhood, drawing widespread condemnation locally and internationally. Yousuf Rasheed, executive di...

Foundation work of Ayodhya temple to start in January

The foundation work of the Ayodhya temple will start in January, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra said on Wednesday. According to the trusts general secretary, Champat Rai, a retaining wall be built below the ground to p...

Amid shivering cold in Delhi, Sikh body donates 700 geysers to protesting farmers

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee DSGMC on Wednesday provided 700 water geysers to the farmers protesting against the Centres farm laws at the national capitals borders in the biting cold. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Harya...

BJP accuses C'garh govt of laxness in handling pandemic

The opposition BJP on Wednesday hit out at the ruling Congress government in Chhattisgarh over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tabling a Call Attention Motion in the Assembly, BJP legislators Brijmohan Agrawal and Shivratan Sharma al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020