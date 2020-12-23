Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid shivering cold in Delhi, Sikh body donates 700 geysers to protesting farmers

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee DSGMC on Wednesday provided 700 water geysers to the farmers protesting against the Centres farm laws at the national capitals borders in the biting cold. In view of the severe cold, DSGMC distributed 700 geysers among the protesting farmers at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders, said DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 23:49 IST
Amid shivering cold in Delhi, Sikh body donates 700 geysers to protesting farmers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Wednesday provided 700 water geysers to the farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws at the national capital's borders in the biting cold. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and some other states have been camping at several entry points of Delhi for nearly a month, demanding the Centre repeal the three farm laws.

''We are doing everything to help the farmers in their struggle. In view of the severe cold, DSGMC distributed 700 geysers among the protesting farmers at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders,'' said DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The Committee has also provided woolens, body warmers and other winter wear among the protesters, he said.

Besides, langars (community kitchens) and night shelters have also been set up at the protest venues. Medicines and ambulance facility are also being provided to the agitating farmers, he added..

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

Amazon to open two new operations facilities in Texas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico to start COVID vaccinations as virus stretches hospitals

Mexico said it will begin inoculating health workers against COVID-19 on Thursday with the arrival of the first vaccines, as the government battles a sharp surge in infections that has pushed hospitals to their limits. President Andres Manu...

UK returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Odisha

A 34-year-old United Kingdom returnee has tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalised in the state capital, officials said on Wednesday. The man returned to the state on December 18 amid concerns over the detection of a mutated and more i...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shrug off Trump's stimulus threat; pound jumps on Brexit trade deal hopes

Stocks rose on Wednesday as investors waved away a threat by U.S. President Donald Trump not to sign a pandemic relief bill, while the British pound soared on rising expectations of a Brexit trade deal. In a video posted on Twitter, Trump s...

New York City enforces quarantine for U.K. travelers, rolls out vaccine to paramedics

New York City started requiring international visitors to quarantine on Wednesday to guard against a new variant of COVID-19 from the United Kingdom as the citys next group of essential workers, paramedics and other first responders, lined ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020