BJP workers lathi-charged near Khardah police station in Bengal

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers including women were lathi-charged while protesting near the Khardah police station in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night.

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-12-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 08:30 IST
A visual from the incident on Wednesday night.. Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to the incident, Arjun Singh, BJP MP told the reporters, "Law and order situation has collapsed in the state."

The injured have been admitted to BN Bose Hospital, Barrackpore here. (ANI)

