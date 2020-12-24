Left Menu
People coming forward to donate for Ram Mandir's construction in Ayodhya, says VHP

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has said that people are coming forward to donate for the construction of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-12-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 08:34 IST
VHP leaders at an event in Hyderabad. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has said that people are coming forward to donate for the construction of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya. Speaking to ANI, Alok Kumar, Vishwa Hindu Parishad Central working President said, "To construct the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the VHP has decided to collect funds from across the country. With the money being collected, Ram Mandir alongside the museum, archives, library, Satsang Bhawan and many other constructions will be developed."

"To raise donations for the construction of the temple, VHP will reach out to more than four lakh villages and 11 crore families. To initiate this process to raise donations in Telangana we have visited the state. In Telangana, we would reach out to 9,000 villages and more than three crore people among 40 lakh families," he added. He said people have already started donating for the cause more than expected. The money collected will be used for the development of 108 acres of land.

"...and for the development of these 108 acres, we would not accept the government money. The government money can be used for the infrastructural development of Ayodhya as a whole," he told ANI. Bandari Ramesh, Telangana state secretary, VHP said that the collection of donation by reaching out to the people by VHP workers will commence from January 20, 2021, to February 10, 2021.

"The people are already showing their enthusiasm and are coming forward on themselves to donate for the noble cause. The whole money will only be used for the development of the temple area," Ramesh said. (ANI)

