COVID-19: Rajasthan to impose night curfew on December 31 in cities

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 24-12-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 08:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Rajasthan government on Wednesday imposed a night curfew between 8.00 pm on December 31, 2020, and 6.00 am on January 1, 2021, in all cities in the state having a population of over one lakh. As per the official notification issued by the government, markets in the areas where the night curfew is imposed will close at 7.00 pm.

It further said that all gathering on the occasion of New Year will be restricted, and bursting of firecrackers will also be banned. Notification added that maintaining 6 feet of social distancing, wearing a mask and proper sanitisation is mandatory at all places of worship.

Rajasthan reported 992 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths, and 937 recoveries on Wednesday. The total cases in the state had reached 3,01,708, including 2,642 deaths, and 2,87,418 recoveries. Rajasthan had 1,736 active cases till yesterday. (ANI)

