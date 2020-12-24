Left Menu
The Uttarakhand court on Tuesday ordered BJP MLA Mahesh Negi, who is accused in an alleged sexual harassment case, to appear before it on December 24 and give his DNA sample.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 24-12-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 10:20 IST
Sexual harassment case: U'khand BJP MLA to appear before today to give DNA sample
BJP MLA Mahesh Negi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand court on Tuesday ordered BJP MLA Mahesh Negi, who is accused in an alleged sexual harassment case, to appear before it on December 24 and give his DNA sample. Chief Judicial Magistrate Vivek Srivastava gave the order, saying that the accused Mahesh Negi should remain present in the court at 11 am on Thursday. The medical staff has also been asked to be present in the court.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday informed that the rape case registered against BJP MLA Mahesh Negi has now been transferred from Dehradun to Pauri's women police station. On September 6, 2020, the victim gave an application in Dehradun police station, Nehru Colony, saying that MLA Mahesh Negi had sexually abused her and now both the husband and wife are threatening to kill her. (ANI)

Also Read: 50 more residents of village in Uttarakhand's Pauri test positive for COVID-19; total now 89

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

