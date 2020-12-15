Left Menu
50 more residents of village in Uttarakhand's Pauri test positive for COVID-19; total now 89

Fifty more residents of a village in Pauri district of Uttarakhand have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of infected people in the village to 89.

PTI | Kotdwar | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 14:36 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Fifty more residents of a village in Pauri district of Uttarakhand have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of infected people in the village to 89. Thirty-nine people from Sileth village had tested positive for the disease on Saturday, while reports of 50 more villagers came out as positive on Monday evening, nodal officer for COVID in Pokhda block Dr Mayank said.

The village has been declared a containment zone and sealed, he said. Villagers had started showing symptoms such as cough, cold and fever after visiting a local fair.

More samples are being collected from the village for testing, the nodal officer said. Infected people have been put under home-isolation and provided medicine kits, he said.

