Congress MLAs to reach MP Assembly on tractors on Dec 28

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs will arrive at the state Assembly here on tractors on December 28 as a mark of protest against the Centres three new farm laws and rise in fuel prices, a party legislator said on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs will arrive at the state Assembly here on tractors on December 28 as a mark of protest against the Centre's three new farm laws and rise in fuel prices, a party legislator said on Thursday. The three-day winter session of the state Assembly will begin on Monday.

MP Congress president Kamal Nath has asked all the party MLAs in the state to reach the Congress office in Bhopal on December 28 morning. The legislators will then travel to the state Assembly complex on tractors to protest against the three new agri laws and inflation, Congress MLA Harsh Yadav told PTI.

The three new farm laws are against the interests of farmers, he claimed. Besides, the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas have hit the roof, the former state minister said.

Congress currently has 96 MLAs in the state. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's border points since November 26 against the Centre's three new farm laws. They are demanding a repeal of the laws.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The government has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and mandi systems will stay and has accused the Opposition of misleading the farmers.

