SA Post Office advises not to pay for place in front of queues

“Customers are advised not to pay the fee demanded by these queue marshals, and to report such incidents to the South African Police and to the Post Office branch in question,” the Post Office said on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-12-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 14:48 IST
“Anybody who becomes aware of postal crime in any form may report it to the Post Office’s toll-free hotline on 0800 020 070,” the Post Office said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The South African Post Office (Sapo) has advised its customers not to pay self-appointed queue marshals a fee for a place in front of the queue when visiting their branches.

These remarks come after Sapo become aware of instances where self-appointed queue marshals ask customers who visit their branches a fee for a place in the front of the queue.

This appears to be the case, particularly where large numbers of beneficiaries visit Post Office branches to collect their R350 COVID-19 relief grant.

"It should be noted that the Post Office does not have jurisdiction over the behaviour of members of the public outside Post Office property.

"Anybody who becomes aware of postal crime in any form may report it to the Post Office's toll-free hotline on 0800 020 070," the Post Office said.

Customers of the Post Office are also requested to strictly observe the measures announced to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, such as the wearing of masks, sanitising and social distancing.

These measures are enforced on Post Office property.

"Recipients of the R350 Covid-19 relief fund can also choose to have their grant paid into a Postbank account. Speak to your local post office branch if you would like to arrange this," the Post Office said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

