Nehru Yuva Kendra and NSS hold district youth parliament in Goa

Nehru Yuva Kendra, Panaji is organizing District Youth Parliament in collaboration with National Service Scheme( NSS) on 29th December 2020 at Panjim, Goa. Nehru Yuva Kendra-Panjim is organizing this virtual Youth Parliament on 29th December 2020 with the participation of Nehru Yuva Kendra and NSS. Participation: Youth, above 18 and less than 25 years of age.

Topic for Discussion:

National Education Policy 2020 will transform education in India.

Unnat Bharat Abhiyan- unleashing the power of communities and using technologies for their upliftment.

Unlocking the rural economy in the face of the new normal.

Zero Budget Natural Farming is a boon for farmers.

Process of participation: Those who are willing to participate have to fill a registration form, available at NYK Panaji office and send to NYK Panaji through mail or whatsapp before 27th December.

Email id — qnykpanaji@gmail.com Whatsapp no- 9811756825 The District Level Parliament will be held on 29 December 2020 in Virtual mode, whose link will be provided to the participants in due time. A panel of five (5) members will select the winners from North and South Goa. These winners will participate in State level Youth Parliament and further, the winners will move to Delhi to participate in National Level Youth Parliament, which has the prize money of 2 Lakh, 1.5 Lakh and 1 Lakh for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd winners respectively.

