AFSCB annotated as Best Company Promoting Sports at FICCI India Sports Awards

In the official notification received from FICCI, Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB) has been annotated as the winner in the category of "Best Company Promoting Sports (Public Sector) 2020".

AFSB has been conferred with this prestigious award on 08 Dec 20 by the eminent jury of FICCI India Sports Awards 2020 that was chaired by Justice Mudgal. The award function took place virtually through video conferencing on 08 Dec 2020 and Air Commodore Ashutosh Chaturvedi, Chairman, AFSCB received the prestigious award from the President FICCI.

FICCI has acknowledged that IAF has indeed been a true inspiration for other organisations in actively promoting sports, hoping to further motivate sports personnel to achieve newer heights & getting more laurels to the nation.

Earlier the AFSCB was also conferred with 'Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar' by the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind on 28 Aug 2020 for 'Employment of Sports Persons and Sports Welfare measures' for its contribution towards the development of a sporting environment across the country.

IAF Sports has made significant progress at the National and International arena and won medals at Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and World Cup/World Championships thus bringing accolades for the country. It is pertinent to mention that three air warriors have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)