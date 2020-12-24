Left Menu
Development News Edition

AFSCB annotated as Best Company Promoting Sports at FICCI India Sports Awards

AFSB has been conferred with this prestigious award on 08 Dec 20 by the eminent jury of FICCI India Sports Awards 2020 that was chaired by Justice Mudgal. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:44 IST
AFSCB annotated as Best Company Promoting Sports at FICCI India Sports Awards
IAF Sports has made significant progress at the National and International arena and won medals at Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and World Cup/World Championships thus bringing accolades for the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

In the official notification received from FICCI, Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB) has been annotated as the winner in the category of "Best Company Promoting Sports (Public Sector) 2020".

AFSB has been conferred with this prestigious award on 08 Dec 20 by the eminent jury of FICCI India Sports Awards 2020 that was chaired by Justice Mudgal. The award function took place virtually through video conferencing on 08 Dec 2020 and Air Commodore Ashutosh Chaturvedi, Chairman, AFSCB received the prestigious award from the President FICCI.

FICCI has acknowledged that IAF has indeed been a true inspiration for other organisations in actively promoting sports, hoping to further motivate sports personnel to achieve newer heights & getting more laurels to the nation.

Earlier the AFSCB was also conferred with 'Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar' by the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind on 28 Aug 2020 for 'Employment of Sports Persons and Sports Welfare measures' for its contribution towards the development of a sporting environment across the country.

IAF Sports has made significant progress at the National and International arena and won medals at Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and World Cup/World Championships thus bringing accolades for the country. It is pertinent to mention that three air warriors have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenyan doctors end strike over inadequate PPE, delayed pay

Kenyan doctors working in public hospitals ended a nationwide strike on Thursday with ministers saying concerns about inadequate protective equipment during the pandemic, delayed pay and a lack of insurance had been addressed. The Kenya Med...

Farmer union from Baghpat meets Tomar, says new farm laws should not be repealed

Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangh, a farmer union from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and gave a letter in support of farm laws. Tomar said after the meeting that the farmers urged ...

PM Modi to flag off first driverless train on Dec 28; launch NCMC for Airport Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to flag off the countrys first ever fully-automated driverless train service which will be on the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on December 28, the DMRC said on Thursday. The 37-km Magenta Line connects ...

All I-League teams are highly competitive, says GKFC head coach

11 teams are set to face off in the high-voltage season of the I-League as the action kicks off on January 9. Despite the latest edition being played in a revised format in a bio-secure bubble, Gokulam Kerala FCs newly-appointed head coach ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020