Left Menu
Development News Edition

Curfew lifted in Punjab for Christmas, Shahidi Jor Mel

In light of the upcoming festival of Christmas and to commemorate Shahidi Jor Mel, the night curfew in Punjab has been lifted from tonight till Sunday night.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 24-12-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 22:31 IST
Curfew lifted in Punjab for Christmas, Shahidi Jor Mel
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

In light of the upcoming festival of Christmas and to commemorate Shahidi Jor Mel, the night curfew in Punjab has been lifted from tonight till Sunday night. "We will be lifting night curfew to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Christmas and to commemorate the Shahidi Jor Mel," Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted on Thursday.

For Christmas, the night curfew will be removed for Thursday night, and for Shahidi Jor Mel, night curfew will be removed in the Fatehgarh Sahib from December 25th to 27th night. The curfew was earlier imposed on December 11 amid complaints of mass violations of COVID-19 curbs at weddings and parties.

The Chief Minister ordered the restriction of 100 on indoor and 250 on outdoor gatherings in the state, with the extension of night curfew in all cities and towns till January 1, 2021. Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Shaheedi Jor Mel is three-day annual congregation organised every year in December at the Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab to pay homage to the Chhotte Sahibzade Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the youngest sons of the 10th Sikh Guru Guru Gobind Singh. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In democracy, no place for pressure tactics to get demands met: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said in a democratic set up there is no place for pressure tactics to get the demands met. His comments came in reference to thousands of farmers protesting against the Centres new farm...

HC allows Gopalpur MLA to consult lawyer in jail

The Orissa High Court on Thursday allowed Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi to consult his lawyer while in judicial custody. Panigrahis lawyer Pitambar Acharya moved the court, saying the jail authorities did not allow his client to consult hi...

Amazon India's e-commerce unit loss widens to Rs 5,849.2 cr in FY20, revenue up 43 pc

Amazon Seller Services, the India online marketplace unit of e-tail giant Amazon, saw its losses widening to Rs 5,849.2 crore for 2019-20 fiscal from the previous year as expenses grew over 25 per cent, as per regulatory documents. Amazon S...

CIL board approves venturing into aluminium, solar sectors

State-owned Coal India on Thursday said its board has given in-principle approval for venturing into aluminium and solar sectors and creation of special purpose vehicles SPVs. Coal India CIL, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020