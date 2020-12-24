New COVID-19 strain: Hyderabad starts 'Wear a Mask campaign'

Left Menu
Telangana organised 'Wear a Mask' campaign in Hyderabad to distribute free masks to the public days after the new strain of coronavirus found in the UK, said G Kishan Reddy Minister of State Home Affairs on Thursday.

Telangana organised 'Wear a Mask' campaign in Hyderabad to distribute free masks to the public days after the new strain of coronavirus found in the UK, said G Kishan Reddy Minister of State Home Affairs on Thursday. "Today in my parliamentary constituency, a Wear a Mask campaign has been started to distribute free masks to the public as a message of making mask compulsory," Reddy said while speaking to ANI.

Talking about the new strain of coronavirus, the Minister said the government has blocked flights from the United Kingdom (UK) and directed the states to take necessary precautions. "Central government has blocked flights from the UK. The government also directed the states to trace and test passengers landed from the country for the past 15 days. The government also directed states to take necessary safety precautions. As a result, Karnataka and Maharashtra have imposed night Curfews," he said.

Stating that there is no need for lockdown in Telangana, the Minister said that there is no need for lockdown as of now, but to prevent lockdown people must follow safety precautions like wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.A strain of new coronavirus found in a recent discovery in the UK. Meanwhile, India has temporarily suspended its Vande Bharat flights from the UK, said Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson.

He also said that as many as 1,005 international flights have been operated under Phase 8 Plus of India's Vande Bharat Mission, thus, repatriating more than 40 lakh people from 27 countries. (ANI)

