Power discom MDs answerable in case of poor consumer service: UP energy minister

Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma on Thursday warned that the managing directors of power discoms would be held accountable for negligence in case of poor consumer service. All officers and MDs should ensure that negligence in consumer services will not be acceptable.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-12-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 23:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@EMofficeUP)

Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma on Thursday warned that the managing directors of power discoms would be held accountable for negligence in case of poor consumer service. During a review meeting with officials of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam for 19 districts including Lucknow, the minister discussed ways for discoms to supply electricity without outages in summers in these districts.

''There should be effective monitoring at the MD level for uninterrupted supply of electricity. All officers and MDs should ensure that negligence in consumer services will not be acceptable. In such cases, the accountability of the MD will be fixed,'' the minister said in a statement issued here. Expressing displeasure over the complaints about faulty billing, Sharma said that by January 31 next year, MDs should ensure 100 per cent downloadable billing in all districts.

Sharma said all consumers should get registered by January 31 for 100 percent surcharge waiver of commercial, industrial and private institutions under the COVID-19 ''One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme. The MDs should also ensure that dues in installments be deposited by February 28, he added..

