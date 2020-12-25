Punjab residents launch online campaign to solicit NRIs’ support for farmers

A group of Punjab residents has launched an online campaign urging NRIs to come to India to lend “moral and material” support to farmers protesting against the Centre’s agriculture laws. Manik Goyal and Joban Randhawa, who are organising the #NRIsChaloDelhi campaign, said they want to increase awareness among NRIs and channelise their support for the farmers' cause.

A group of NRIs has decided to reach India on December 30 to lend ''moral and material'' support to protesting farmers camping at the Singhu border on the outskirts of Delhi in a bid to further strengthen their agitation against the three farm laws, the organisers said on Friday. ''NRI's led by Surinder Mavi (Toronto-Patiala) and his friends Raman Brar (Toronto-Faridkot), Vikramjit Saran (Vancouver-Mansa), are coming to India to contribute towards farmers’ cause so as to provide moral and material support towards the ongoing farmers’ agitation,'' they said.

The organisers said the ongoing farmers’ agitation has led to “worldwide interest and support''. As children of farmers and Punjab, it is the moral duty of NRIs to stand with the toiling sons and daughters of India who are braving harsh winter nights at Delhi borders for their rights, they added.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, are camping at Delhi borders for about a month demanding the repeal of ''anti-farmer'' laws..