CPI(M), Congress attack Modi government over new farm legislations

The CPI(M) and Congress Friday attacked the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for the new farm legislations by the Centre. CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty said that the new bills will endanger food security of the country and relegate farmers to being labourers by virtue of the provisions in them.

During the Left Front regime in West Bengal farm production had doubled and the farmers had been immensely benefitted, he claimed. Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury said Narendra Modi is meeting farmers in the viirtual mode and is afraid of physically meeting and talking to them.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the new farm legislations and are camping on the borders of Delhi.