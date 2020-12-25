Left Menu
Campaigning ends for municipal bodies polls in Haryana        

While the ruling alliance has played the development card, the Congress during its campaigning targeted the coalition on a range of issues such as those associated with farmers, employees and law and order.The elections will be held for the Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat municipal corporations Rewari municipal council and municipal committees of Sampla in Rohtak, Dharuhera in Rewari and Ukalana in Hisar districts, officials said.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Campaigning came to an end on Friday for elections to municipal bodies in Haryana, which will be held on Sunday. The stage is set for a direct fight between the BJP-JJP combine and the Congress.

Earlier this month, the Indian National Lok Dal had announced to boycott the municipal polls in protest against the ''atrocities'' allegedly committed on farmers by the Centre and the state's BJP-JJP governments. While the ruling alliance has played the development card, the Congress during it's campaigning targeted the coalition on a range of issues such as those associated with farmers, employees and law and order.

The elections will be held for the Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat municipal corporations; Rewari municipal council and municipal committees of Sampla in Rohtak, Dharuhera in Rewari and Ukalana in Hisar districts, officials said. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections. Adequate police force will be deployed to maintain law and order at the polling stations and in sensitive and hypersensitive areas, the officials said.

The poll results will be out on December 30.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

