Haryana CM announces hike in honorarium of Arjuna, Dronacharya awardees

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced an increase in the honorarium of Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyan Chand awardees and said that the upcoming year in 2021 would be observed as 'Sushasan Parinam Varsh'. "During 2021, no stone will be left unturned to ensure that delivery of citizen-centric services to the people of the state is done in a time-bound and hassle-free manner," said Khattar while addressing a state-level function held here to celebrate 'Good Governance Day' on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Madan Mohan Malviya and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, an official statement said.

Over the course of next year, officers and employees will be trained to ensure successful implementation of various good governance reforms implemented during the current year, he said. During the event, the Chief Minister announced the increase of honorarium to Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyan Chand awardees from Rs 5,000 per month to Rs 20,000 per month with effect from January 1, 2021.

The move is going to benefit 80 Arjuna, 15 Dronacharya and nine Dhyan Chand awardees. It has been decided to give monthly honorarium of Rs 20,000 to the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award winners of the state like the Arjuna Award winners. Three awardees of the state will be benefitted by this decision.

It has also been decided that Bhim awardees will also receive an honorarium of Rs 5,000 per month. This decision will benefit 130 Bheem Awardees of the state, announced the Chief Minister. During the event, eight good governance announcements were made by Khattar, the statement said.

The list of announcements include an innovative project "Suksham Sinchai Se Har Khet Mein Pani", through which water availability to farmers would be ensured by on-farm micro irrigation based on canal water and STP treated waste water that would be launched on a pilot-basis from January 1, 2021. The Chief Minister also announced that one-time registration facility for all applicants to government posts will be launched from January 1, 2021 by Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

Now applicants will not have to pay separate fee for separate posts. The applicant will have to do one-time registration and then will have to pay online fee once in three years. However, after three years, if an applicant wants to appear for any examination, then he would have to get fresh registration done. Besides this, Mukhyamantri Bagwani Bima Yojana for insurance of horticultural crops was also announced by the CM. Under this scheme, farmers' crops will be compensated for losses due to adverse weather and natural disasters.

The scheme covers 20 crops, including 14 vegetables (tomato, onion, potato, cauliflower, peas, carrots, okra, bottle gourd, bitter gourd, brinjal, green chilli capsicum, cabbage, and radish), two spices (turmeric, garlic) and four fruits (mango, kinnow, Indian plum, guava). He said that under this scheme Rs 30,000 per acre for vegetables and Rs 40,000 per acre for fruits will be an assured amount for these vegetables and crops and the contribution/share of the farmer will be only 2.5 per cent of the sum assured.

The Chief Minister announced that higher education loans will be made available for study in educational institutions in Haryana at an interest rate of 7.5 per cent through the Credit Guarantee Scheme notified by the state government. For this, the Haryana Credit Fund has been created and in case the students are unable to repay the loan later, the funds will be used to repay the bank loans taken by such students.

The Chief Minister announced that in a bid to bring more transparency in the functioning of government work and to eliminate corruption, a new online portal will be started to process all the cases of change of land use from January 1, 2021. If the department does not decide the online request within 30 days made by any citizen then it would result in deemed approval under the new initiative.