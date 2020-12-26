Huge cache of gutka seized, 2 arrested in Andhra Pradesh

Krishna district police have seized gutka worth Rs 10.3 lakh that was being transported from Kolkata to Vuyyuru town in Krishna. Gudivada DSP Satyanandam while speaking to media said that "Pamarru CI Kishore Babu, SI Srihari Babu and their team have intercepted a lorry based on credible information. They checked the lorry and found gutka worth more than Rs 10 lakh and 2 kg ganja.

Ganesh from Berhampur in Odisha had loaded the Gutka into the lorry at Kolkata. The lorry was to go to Vuyyuru. The buyer was from that town. While he was checking material at Pamarru, the police caught and arrested them. Lorry driver and buyer K Kantarao have been arrested. According to the DSP, Kantarao from Vuyyuru has been in Gutka business for a long time. He had been in touch with the driver. When the lorry reached Pamarru, Kantarao asked the driver to stop lorry for physical checking. His idea was to assess the quantity and then select the place where to unload the stock.

"Meanwhile, our police raided and arrested them. Rs 10,30,000 worth gutka, 2 kg ganja, 3 mobiles, the lorry and the vehicle of Kantarao were seized. Both the accused have been arrested," the DSP said. "Two more persons -- Ganesh who loaded the stock into the lorry, and lorry owner are yet to be arrested. Lorry owner has full knowledge of the theft. He himself had ordered the driver to go and bring the stock. Those two persons are yet to be found and arrested," the DSP added. (ANI)