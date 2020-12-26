Two juveniles allegedly kill another over money sharing dispute in Bengaluru
Two juveniles allegedly killed another juvenile over a dispute arising out of sharing money in Bengaluru.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-12-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 08:44 IST
Police said a case has been registered in the Byatarayanapura police station limits and an investigation is underway.
According to the police, it is said the dispute was about sharing money they earned while doing simple chores around the area. (ANI)