Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two juveniles allegedly kill another over money sharing dispute in Bengaluru

Two juveniles allegedly killed another juvenile over a dispute arising out of sharing money in Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-12-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 08:44 IST
Two juveniles allegedly kill another over money sharing dispute in Bengaluru
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Two juveniles allegedly killed another juvenile over a dispute arising out of sharing money in Bengaluru.

Police said a case has been registered in the Byatarayanapura police station limits and an investigation is underway.

According to the police, it is said the dispute was about sharing money they earned while doing simple chores around the area. (ANI)

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Reuters Odd News Summary

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will bury you 10 feet in the ground: Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns mafia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday warned mafia and asked them to leave the state else he will bury them in 10 feet deep in the ground. I am in a dangerous mood nowadays. I will not spare those who are involved in...

MNS workers allegedly vandalise Amazon warehouse in Pune

An FIR First Information Report has been registered on Friday allegedly against 8 to 10 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS workers for vandalising Amazons Godown in Pune, police said. MNS workers allegedly vandalised godown of Amazon based ware...

Liverpool not thinking about challenging for title at the moment: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that they are not thinking about challenging for the title at the moment and are only focused on the next game. The Reds hold a four-point lead at the top in Premier League standings with their next match...

(Update: Officially confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 11 series likely to ship without in-box charger

Following in the footsteps of Apples iPhone 12 series, Xiaomi will likely release the Mi 11 series models without a charger in the box.In a Weibo post, Xiaomi said that it will be announcing a major decision regarding the upcoming Mi 11 ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020