PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 10:06 IST
National News Schedule for Saturday, December 26 - Coronavirus updates NCR- Stories related to farmer protests- Pollution updates EAST- Union Home minister Amit Shah's engagements in Assam- JD(U) national executive meet in Patna- Political developments in West Bengal WEST- Bhopal: BJP leaders, including Murlidhar Rao, Pankaja Munde and Jyotiraditya Scindia, to address two-day-long district presidents' training program today at Sehore 10 am- Aurangabad: Shiv sena protest with Sikh organisations in support of agitating farmers in Delhi- Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari at an event at 11.30pm NORTH- Punjab, Haryana: Farmers' protest developments- 'Save cow' padyatra by UP Congress in Bundelkhand- Union minister Smriti Irani's Amethi tour SOUTH- Follow up of Rajinikanth's health status PTI AARAAR

