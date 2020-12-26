Left Menu
Will hold 'tractor march' on Dec 30 if govt does not talk of repealing farm laws: Farmer unions

The farmer unions protesting against the three farm laws on Saturday said they will hold a "tractor march" from Singhu border on December 30 if the government does not talk of repealing these laws during their proposed talks on December 29.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 19:27 IST
Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union addressing a press conference on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The farmer unions protesting against the three farm laws on Saturday said they will hold a "tractor march" from Singhu border on December 30 if the government does not talk of repealing these laws during their proposed talks on December 29. The farmer unions held a joint press conference at Singhu border on Saturday and proposed holding talks with the government on December 29 at 11 am.

Rajinder Singh of Kirti Kisan Union said that "if the government does not talk of repealing the new farm laws on December 29, we will hold tractor march from Singhu to Tikri to Shahjahanpur (in Alwar district) with hundreds of tractor-trolleys on December 30." Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union, also said they will organize "tractor march" from the Singhu border on December 30.

"Toll plazas in Punjab and Haryana will remain permanently open. People are invited to come and celebrate their New Year on January 1, 2021, at Singhu border," he said. Addressing the press conference at Singhu border here, Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav said the government has asked for talks with farmer unions.

"We are making this proposal on the behalf of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha after talking to all organisations that talks between representatives of farmers and the central government should be held on December 29 at 11 am," he said. "The first two points in our agenda for talks are - modalities to repeal the three farm laws, and mechanism and procedure to bring a law for providing a legal guarantee on MSP," Yadav added.

He said there was "letter diplomacy" and the central government has written to them to hold talks. "Letter diplomacy is going on. We reply to the letters sent by the central government in about two days and the government replies to our letter within hours. Within a few hours of our last letter, Joint Secretary of Agriculture Ministry wrote to us and proposed talks. So, we have decided to go for talks," he said.

Joint Secretary in Agriculture Ministry Vivek Agarwal had written a letter to farmer unions on December 24 urging them to decide the date and time for the next round of talks. The farmers have been protesting since last month at Singhu border against Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They are demanding the repeal of the three laws.

The farmer unions have held five rounds of talks with the government and attended a meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

Latest News

Premier League: Manchester United, Leicester City play out 2-2 draw

Manchester United and Leicester City on Saturday played out a 2-2 draw in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the King Power Stadium. With this result, Leicester City has moved to the second spot in Premier League with 28 points while...

Japan bans new entries of foreigners after virus variant arrives

Japan on Saturday said it would temporarily ban non-resident foreign nationals from entering the country as it tightens its borders following the detection of a new, highly infectious variant of the coronavirus. The ban will take effect fro...

Christmas party: 200 booked for flouting COVID-19 norms

Paying scant regard to the COVID-19 health protocol, hundreds of people gathered at nearby Pozhiyoor beach for a Christmas party on the night of December 25, following which a casewas registered against 200 people, police said. The DJ party...

RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal announces split from NDA over farm laws

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party RLP convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday announced a split from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance NDA over the Centres new farm laws. I am not stuck with Fevicol with the NDA. Today, I separat...
