Tamil Nadu reports 1,019 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

A total of 1,019 new coronavirus cases, 1,098 recoveries and 11 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu in last 24 hours.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-12-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 21:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 1,019 new coronavirus cases, 1,098 recoveries and 11 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu in last 24 hours. According to the state Health Department, the total count of cases stands at 8,13,161 which includes 9,039 active cases.

While 7,92,063 people have recovered from the virus, 12,059 persons have lost their lives. India's total count of cases has gone up to 1,01,69,118 with 22,272 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. (ANI)

