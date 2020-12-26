3 MW solar power unit launched at NTPC, Kahalgaon in Bihar

A three-megawatt solar power plant, equipped with 12,800 panels spread across 16 acres of land, was commissioned at the NTPC Kahalgaon near here on Saturday. The project, which is expected to generate 6.37 million units of power annually, was inaugurated by NTPC Kahalgaon Executive Director Chandan Chakraborty.

NTPC sources claimed that the solar power plant was the first in eastern India where power generation by coal would be supplemented by alternative energy resources. The sources said the solar unit is expected to reduce carbon footprint by 6,400 tonnes per year.

The NTPC is working towards enhancing power generation through renewable sources to 32,000 MW, which would be roughly 25 per cent of the total capacity, by the year 2032, the sources added.